US Polls 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Endorse Biden, Say 'we're Excited To Vote'

Hollywood’s prominent couple Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez has placed their support on Joe Bidden for the 2020 presidential election as the two officially endorsed the candidate. On October 16, during a video chat session with Joe Bidden and his wife Jill, Jennifer and her fiancé appeared remotely from separate locations to discuss some issues of public interest. In the video chat, fans can hear Rodriguez vesting his interest in voting for Bidden in the video shared by Bidden on Twitter.

In the session, Rodriguez said, "We're thrilled and we're excited to vote. I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much.” Apart from this, the couple also discussed certain matters and their concerns about the economy, the ongoing pandemic, racism, and the importance of the Latino community voting during the video chat.

Showing her interest in voting for Joe Bidden, the 51-year-old actress and singer, said, “For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK.” Adding, she said, “That to me is really sad because this is not the kind of country I grew up in.” Lopez also spoke about her passion for the Latino community, saying that she wants people of Latino descent to understand that they also have voting power in the upcoming elections.

Jen y yo estamos muy emocionados de votar este año. Tu voz cuenta, tu voto importa. Nuestra comunidad hispana, nuestra familia, necesita permanecer unida. ¡Por favor sal y vota! 🇺🇸✊🏼 #VOTE @JoeBiden @DrBiden @JLo https://t.co/2SHH5tqVFu pic.twitter.com/7Zjs6TVrmg — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 16, 2020

While captioning the video on the micro-blogging site, Biden thanked the coupe for sharing their concerns and speaking their mind during the session. He wrote that both his wife Jill and he are “deeply grateful to have your support.” Further, he thanked the two and wrote about Jennifer’s concerns regarding the Latino community and said, “The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election.”

.@JLo and @AROD –– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support.



Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/Nf08ln8XVj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Apart from Joe, his wife Jill Jill also spoke about her support to the Latino community and said in the chat that she has been keeping in touch with some Latina women and also said that that if she becomes the first lady then she will make sure that the Latina women will have a seat at the table as well.

