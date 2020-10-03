US Presidential Polls 2020 Voter Guide: Key Dates, Registration Details & All Other Info

With just a month left for United States Presidential elections, both, the Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden are pulling all stops to allure the American population. On the other hand, voters are keenly observing and comparing both the candidates to choose their next leader. With the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests wreaking havoc in the country, millions are gearing up to vote on November 3. Here is everything that you should know.

Know the Presidential Candidates

The American political system is dominated by only two parties- The Grand Old Party (GOP) or Republican and the Democratic Party. This year the Republicans have nominated the country’s current President Donald Trump for re-election. On the other hand, the Democrats have nominated former vice president Joe Biden for the position. While riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

Registration details and dates

How to register

To register for voting, a person can visit https://vote.gov/

Download the National Mail Voter Registration Form. you can fill it out onscreen and print the completed form, or print the blank form and fill it out by hand. Remember to sign the form before mailing it to the location listed for your state.

Online registration is available for 40 states plus the District of Columbia. The last date for registering to vote is subjected to state deadlines. A voter can check the deadline in the state by logging in at https://www.vote.org/voter-registration-deadlines/

Read: US Presidential Debates 2020: Dates, Timings, Where To Watch Live; Check All Details Here

Voting dates

November 3 marks the Election Day in the US and the voters can cast their votes at different polling stations across the country. However, unlike previous years, it is very unlikely that the world would know the winner of the US presidential election on the same day because of the expected widespread use of mail-in-ballot.

Read: US Elections 2020: How Is American President chosen? Who Announces Result Formally?

Ballot options in Presidential Elections 2020

Mail-in ballots

Those who register for the mail-in ballot can request the ballot to be sent to them via mail, fax, email or through the government website. If voters prefer not to return their ballot via the mail, they can do so in person at the election office.

Early in-person voting

Any registered voter is eligible to cast an in-person vote, prior to the election date, at several locations around the county. As per the election office, early voting begins October 6.

Election Day voting

The process of voting would be slightly different on Election Day, that is November 3. Instead of being sealed in an envelope and counted later, votes are tabulated as they come in.

Read: US Presidential Elections 2020: List Of Ballot Options Through Which People Can Vote

Result dates

In the US, the President is chosen indirectly by the electoral college. The members of the Electoral College will cast their votes in order to elect the next US president on December 14. On October 6, the members of the US Congress will meet in Washington to count the electoral college votes following which they declare the winner.

Read: US Elections 2020 Calendar: From Presidential Debates To Results; Check All Key Dates Here

Image credits: AP