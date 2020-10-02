US Elections 2020: How Is American President chosen? Who Announces Result Formally?

Amidst protests and coronavirus, millions of voters in the United States of America are gearing up for Presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 3. Although a democracy, the elections in the US are different from other countries. In America, a candidate might win the popular vote and still not be elected to the office. In addition, the country also lacks an independent electoral commission to certify the final vote count.

How are Presidents chosen in the US?

Before Election Day

American democracy has many elected officials – state, local and national – and many processes for getting into office. It also involves the Electoral College, an institution that convenes in 51 separate locations once every four years to pick the president.

As per the American constitution, the elections are scheduled to take place on first Tuesday of November after every four years. However, the federal election process begins in October. A letter is sent to all governors outlining their responsibilities regarding the Electoral College. The electoral college is a process by which the Republicans and Democrats choose candidates or electors, who in turn vote for their party’s presidential candidate.

After election day

Once a final tally of voters’ in-person, mail-in and provisional ballots has been concluded, all 50 governors prepare their state’s Certificate of Ascertainment, a document listing their electors for the competing candidates. Once completed, copies of the Certificate are then submitted to the US Archivist. Following the submission, each state’s Electoral College electors meet in the state capital, that is Washington DC, to formally cast their votes for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December.

Congress Meets

On January 6, Congress convenes to count the electoral votes and certify the winner of the election. In a rather ceremonial process, Each state, called upon in alphabetical order, files its votes. At the end of the Senate’s electoral vote count, the speaker announces the results and asks if there are any objections.

Image credits: AP