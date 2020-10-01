US Presidential Debates 2020: Dates, Timings, Where To Watch Live; Check All Details Here

Amidst protests and coronavirus, millions of voters in the United States of America are gearing up for Presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 3. While the Republican leader and current President Donald Trump is running for re-election along with Mike Pence, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has chosen Indian American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

With just 33 days left for the vote, both the leaders are vigorously campaigning and alluring voters across the 50 states to vote for them. Riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms. In contrast, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

Their opinions and promises were amplified recently during the first Presidential debate held on September 29 at Cleveland, Ohio. The debate saw both the candidate angrily interrupting each other, whether on the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court, the economy or anything else, including each other’s families.

Presidential debates: Date and Time

Apart from the aforementioned, there are two other Presidential and one vice-presidential debate to be conducted by the Commission on presidential debates before November 3. As is the tradition, all the debates to be held at universities. The second debate would be held on October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. While the third debate is set for October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesse.

October 15: Second debate between Trump & Biden

October 22: Third debate between Trump & Biden

Presidential debate time: All the debates would start at 9 pm (ET) and run for 90 minutes straight without any commercial break.

Where to watch Presidential debate: All the interested viewers can watch the debates live stream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as streaming devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Presidential debates duration: As per the Commission on presidential debates, the first and third debates would be slightly different from the second and would be divided into six 15-minute segments.

Vice Presidential debate

The first and only debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and his democratic opponent Kamala Harris is scheduled for October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The much-awaited debate will start at 9 pm (ET) and will run for 90 minutes without any commercial interruption.

October 7: Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris

