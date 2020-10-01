US Presidential Elections 2020: List Of Ballot Options Through Which People Can Vote

With just a month left for United States Presidential elections, both, the Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden are pulling all stops to the allure. On the other hand, voters are keenly observing and comparing both the candidates to choose their next leader. Amidst all this, the authorities are trying out new user-friendly methods to encourage people to vote. Here is a list of ballot options available.

Ballot options in Presidential Elections 2020

Mail-in ballots

Though not all voters are eligible to request a mail-in ballot, many are including those who are above the age of 65 and anyone with a disability. However, those who register for the mail-in ballot can request the ballot to be sent to them via mail, fax, email or through the government website.

As per greenfieldreporter.com, when a request for a mail-in ballot reaches election office, it is marked in the Statewide Voter Registration System as having been received, and the website issues a label. That label is then placed on an envelope, in which the appropriate unmarked ballot is mailed to the voter.

In case, the voter put his or her vote in that ballot, then they are needed to sign the return envelope. If voters prefer not to return their ballot via the mail, they can do so in person at the election office.

Early in-person voting

Any registered voter is eligible to cast an in-person vote, prior to the election date, at several locations around the county. As per the election office, early voting begins October 6 and for the purpose, a voter will have a need to show photo identification to vote in person.

If a voter chooses for early in-person voting, his or her vote would be sealed inside an envelope and the voter would be required to sign on it. Those ballots, too, will be placed in the locked box at the county annex and sealed until it is time to count them on Election Day.

Election Day voting

The process of voting would be slightly different on Election Day, that is November 3. Instead of being sealed in an envelope and counted later, votes are tabulated as they come in. The paper ballots are fed into a machine called a DS200, which processes an ongoing count, the election office said. A flash drive attached to that machine is then plugged into the election office’s computer system, where it transfers the numbers it’s been tracking throughout the day into the software that tracks the final results.

