US Envoy Pays Tribute To Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on August 31 was among the many personalities from all over the world who mourned the demise of former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. Juster took to his Twitter handle to share his condolences as he recalled the former Indian president's contribution to US-India ties.

Juster said that Pranab Mukherjee contributed greatly to US-India relations, including the signing of the nuclear agreement between both the nations when he was the Minister of External Affairs under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.

Very sad to learn of Pranab Mukherjee's passing. Through his long career in public service, he contributed much to the U.S.-India relationship, including signing the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement when he was the Minister of External Affairs. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/usiUkhWJ1D — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee, who had served as a Member of Parliament seven times, died at an Army hospital in New Delhi on Monday, where he had undergone brain surgery. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 while at the facility. The news of Mukherjee's death was announced by his son Abhijit at around 5:45 pm on Monday.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the former statesman as he wrote on Twitter that he was blessed to have Pranab Mukherjee's guidance, support, and blessings since he took office in 2014. Pranab Mukherjee was one of the few leaders in India who was respected across party lines.

7-day state mourning

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee was 84 when he succumbed to his illness at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital. His last rites will be held on September 1 at the Lodi Road crematorium in New Delhi. A seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 has been announced by the government as a mark of respect for the great stalwart of Indian politics.

