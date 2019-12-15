US Envoy Visits South Korea To Negotiate For Denuclearisation Talks

The US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is on his visit to South Korea. He arrived in South Korea on December 15. The high-level visit is important as Pyongyang increased pressure on Washington in order to come to mutual terms and begin the denuclearization talks before the year-end deadline. Biegun stepped in South Korea, one day after North Korea successfully executed another ‘crucial test’ in order to develop a strategic missile that will prevent North Korea from the nuclear threats of the United States.

Scheduled to meet Moon Jae-in

The test was executed at the rocket launch site in North Korea. According to the experts if North Korea continues such tests then it can construct more stable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) which will have the capability to reach the United States. During the trip, Biegun is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on December 16, which is part of his three-day visit. Followed by his visit to Tokyo to meet his Japanese counterpart. However, the visit is still under speculation whether he will meet the North Korean officials at the inter-Korean border. Also, he might try to pave the way for negotiations with North Korea or send a public message

The US has advised North Korea to reconsider its diplomatic approach and not resort to any "ill-advised behavior" as the deadline set over its demands approaches. When reporters asked Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell if the US is worried about North Korea's threat that it will take a "new path" if demands are not met in time, he said that the US has heard threats earlier as well. On the other hand, North Korea said that the US had nothing to offer it in possible renewed talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs. The statement came a day after Washington said it was ready to take “concrete steps” toward securing a deal. North Korea further criticized the US saying that the UN Security Council Meeting is a "foolish thing" as Pyongyang has already made up its mind.

