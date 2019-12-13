US Warns North Korea Against ‘ill-advised Behavior’ Ahead Of Deadline

The US has advised North Korea to reconsider its diplomatic approach and not resort to any "ill-advised behaviour" as the deadline set over its demands approaches. When reporters asked Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell if the US is worried about North Korea's threat that it will take a "new path" if demands are not met in time, he said on December 12 that the US has heard threats earlier as well. On Thursday, North Korea said that the US had nothing to offer it in possible renewed talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs. The statement came a day after Washington said it was ready to take “concrete steps” toward securing a deal. North Korea further criticized the US saying that the UN Security Council Meeting is a "foolish thing" as Pyongyang has already made up its mind.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry representative said in a statement published by a state news agency that though the US talks about dialogue, they have nothing to present North Korea.

US warns N Korea

Concerns grow internationally that North Korea could restart ICBM test launches suspended since 2017. The 15-member Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss the stalled talks between Pyongyang and Washington. N Korea has resumed its missile tests in recent days sparking tensions between the countries. Meanwhile, Stillwell suggested it was unclear if the tests were carried in light of Trump's attempts for the talks.

Speaking at a think tank event in Washington on December 12, Stillwell warned that as Trump wants to work with Pyongyang, they will have to avert "ill-advised behaviour".

The United States warned North Korea against further missile and nuclear tests, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 11. Speaking at the UNSC, Kelly Craft, US Representative to the United Nations, raised concerns about North’s indication of intercontinental ballistic missile tests which will bring the US in its range. Craft said that the US has sought to engage in “robust diplomacy with the DPRK”, but the signs were deeply troubling.

“Let me be clear, we have not asked North Korea to do everything, before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone,” remarked the Ambassador after the Council meeting. Craft suggested North Korea avoid provocations and engage in dialogue. “Peace is a better way, and peace can only be achieved by doing this together,” she said.

