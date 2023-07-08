Former US President Donald Trump has another mission lined up if he wins the polls in 2024 - declassifying the remaining documents on the assassination of late president John F. Kennedy, and finally uncovering the decades-old truth. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that 60 years down the line, it is essential for Americans to find out what really happened to JFK.

"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!" he wrote on Friday.

In an interview with Real America's Voice, Trump's confidante Roger Stone claimed that the erstwhile president went through some of the classified material after he launched the declassification process in 2017. However, revelations from it never surfaced.

"He said, 'I can't tell you, it's so horrible you wouldn't believe it. Someday you'll find out.' That was the sum total of it and he didn't want to talk further about it. He kicked the can down the road to President Joe Biden," Stone said.

The killing of John F Kennedy, 60 yrs later

US presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr.'s campaign also follows along the same lines, with the document release being a focal point. "We will never know for sure until these documents are made public in full. After 60 years, there are no national security concerns. The American people deserve to know their own history," a spokesperson for the Kennedy heir recently told Newsweek.

So far, 99 per cent of the records about the assassination have been made public, according to the National Archives. US President Joe Biden has declassified over 16,000 such documents himself since 2021, with just 1,103 in the last week. Nonetheless, the remaining one per cent continues to ignite curiosity.