US: FAA Releases Statement, To Investigate Delta Jet Fuel Dumping Incident

Just after the Delta flight dumped fuel on a school ground, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Twitter stating that they are investigating into the matter. According to them, "There are some special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport."

Netizens slam the airlines and FAA

Several people took to Twitter and slammed the airlines over the accident.

Something went very wrong or someone on the flight deck went very stupid. — PropLiner6611 (@liner6611) January 14, 2020

.@FAANews has continued to prove it cannot be trusted with its core mission of protecting people both in the air and on the ground. — UproarLA! (@uproarla1) January 14, 2020

Why are airplanes flying over such populated areas in the first place. There's no excuse for this abuse: noise and toxins over our kids. Only airlines are benefiting — Guido Ⓥ (@GuidoLupaz) January 15, 2020

Read: Delta airline: Passengers evacuated as smoke fills cabin of New York-bound flight

About the incident

In a massive accident, a Delta airline on Wednesday, January 15, dumped its jet fuel on a school playground in Los Angeles, leaving several people injured. As per reports, the airline was facing some mechanical trouble. Furthermore, around 20 students, along with some adults have been injured.

Read: Australian bushfires: Delta Airlines to contribute USD 250,000 to American Red Cross

According to news agencies, Delta Flight 89 took off from Los Angeles en route to Shanghai on Tuesday. However, it was forced to turn back due to technical problems. The plane mid-way dumped its fuel onto a wide area that included Park Avenue Elementary School. The school was located around 25 kilometres east of the airport.

It was reported that around 20 children and 11 adults were complaining of skin irritation or minor respiratory problems. They were treated on the spot, stated reports. Furthermore, it was stated that the airplane landed safely around noon.

Read: Huge turnout in Los Angeles to support President Trump's impeachment

Read: Boeing, FAA review wiring issue on 737 MAX planes that could cause short circuit