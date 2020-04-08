Former US NSA Accuses WHO Of Hiding COVID-19 Information, Asks Director General O Resign

Former NSA and advisor of US President Donald Trump, John Bolton accused WHO of acting as an “accomplice” of China in concealing information related to coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he also demanded the resignation of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Organization’s Director-General.

The @WHO is an accomplice to China's massive coverup of Covid19. That's why I support efforts by @marcorubio & @tedcruz pushing for resignation of WHO director general. He misled the world by blindly trusting a communist regime intent on deception. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 6, 2020

In his tweet posted on April 6, he asserted that Dr Ghebreyesus ‘misled’ the world by trusting a “communist regime intent.” He also mentioned Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz, both of whom had previously expressed scepticism on the current WHO leadership and asked for the resignation of the current director-general. Previously, Cruz had claimed that the re-evaluation of WHO leadership was urgently required as Republicans claimed that WHO had lost its credibility by ‘consistently bending towards Chinese communist party.’

WHO 'blew it'

The coronavirus pandemic which originated in Wuhan has since then spiralled out to infecting 4,00,549 and killing 12, 857 across the United States. While New York State saw the largest daily increase in Coronavirus deaths with 731 new fatalities, President Trump took to Twitter to proclaim that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. He also questioned why WHO advised closing borders to China, terming it 'faulty recommendation'.

Meanwhile, Trump who has ruled out a national lockdown has revealed that the White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The plan reportedly includes the deployment of over 3,000 military and public health officials to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other hotspots along with the delivery of medical equipment. The White House is also delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks and an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey.

