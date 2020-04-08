The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Former US NSA Accuses WHO Of Hiding COVID-19 Information, Asks Director General O Resign

US News

Former NSA and advisor of US President Donald Trump, John Bolton accused WHO of acting as an “accomplice” of China in concealing information related to COVID-19

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
US NSA accuses WHO of hiding COVID-19 information, asks Ghebreyesus to resign

Former NSA and advisor of US President Donald Trump, John Bolton accused WHO of acting as an “accomplice” of China in concealing information related to coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he also demanded the resignation of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Organization’s Director-General.  

In his tweet posted on April 6, he asserted that Dr Ghebreyesus ‘misled’ the world by trusting a “communist regime intent.” He also mentioned Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz, both of whom had previously expressed scepticism on the current WHO leadership and asked for the resignation of the current director-general. Previously, Cruz had claimed that the re-evaluation of WHO leadership was urgently required as Republicans claimed that WHO had lost its credibility by ‘consistently bending towards Chinese communist party.’

WHO 'blew it'

The coronavirus pandemic which originated in Wuhan has since then spiralled out to infecting 4,00,549 and killing 12, 857 across the United States. While New York State saw the largest daily increase in Coronavirus deaths with 731 new fatalities, President Trump took to Twitter to proclaim that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. He also questioned why WHO advised closing borders to China, terming it 'faulty recommendation'.

Read: COVID-19: Donald Trump Says Major Chunk Of Hydroxychloroquine Doses Came From India

Read: #AmericaWorksTogether Backfires At Donald Trump As COVID-19 Cases Spike In US

Meanwhile, Trump who has ruled out a national lockdown has revealed that the White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The plan reportedly includes the deployment of over 3,000 military and public health officials to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other hotspots along with the delivery of medical equipment. The White House is also delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks and an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey.

Read: Trump Claims 'WHO Blew It', Hints Slashing In Funding As New York Sees 731 COVID-19 Deaths

Read: Donald Trump Suggests He May Resolve Ongoing Navy Crisis Over COVID-19 Handling

 

  

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
PM Modi
DECISION ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Congress
CONG SINGHVI ON COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Mumbai
MAN THRASHED BY MINISTER'S GOONS