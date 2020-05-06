US Has More Ventilators Now Than Anybody In World: Donald Trump

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has said that the requirement of ventilators in the country has not only been surpassed. Since the global health crisis has posed varying challenges for the world leaders from the shortage of personal protective equipment to machines used in intensive care, Trump has said that the US has “more ventilators than any other country in the world”. While lauding his administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in daily briefing at the White House, the US President also said that the US is now “helping friends” including Italy, Spain, Nigeria. Now even though the number of coronavirus infections is continuing to rise in the country, according to Trump, the “problem” of ventilators is “solved”.

The need for ventilators in the United States has been completely met—and exceeded.



We're now in a position to share our supply with other countries. pic.twitter.com/p5ptHgY9pu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2020

Read - Trump Upholds Chart Showing US Covid Testing Supremacy; Slams 'Do Nothing Democrats'

While Trump showed optimism about having more number of ventilators, a draft government report has projected that fatalities due to the coronavirus can reach over 3,000 per day by June 1 in the United States which is twice the present rate. On the contrary, the US President Donald Trump had recently said that the death toll of COVID-19 disease can spike up to one lakh and expressed confidence over finding a vaccine before 2020 ends. As of May 6, US has confirmed at least 1,237,633 cases of coronavirus with 72,271 casualties.

Read - Trump Admin Ignored Concern Over Hydroxychloroquine Import From In India, Pak: Fired US Scientist

Up to 1,00,000 people in US likely to die

As the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak continues, Donald Trump had said on May 3 that up to 1,00,000 people in the US are likely to die due to the pandemic. This came after the COVID-19 death toll in America surpassed Trump’s previous estimates of being between 60,000 to 70,000. In an interview with an international media outlet, the US President also said that he was confident a vaccine would be developed by the end of 2020. Trump said “we’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 1,00,000 people. That’s horrible”.

Read - Donald Trump Says US Has Flattened Covid Curve Even As Total Cases Near 1.25 Million

Read - Trump's Opponent Biden Makes Impassioned Pitch For Covid Frontline Workers; Seeks Pay Rise