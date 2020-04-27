US Health Agency Adds Six New Coronavirus Symptoms To Its List

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its official list which includes muscle pain and new loss of taste or smell. The other four symptoms added to the list are chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache and sore throat. Earlier the health institute had listed fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing as the COVID-19 symptoms.

It has also detailed a set of emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and has asked to get immediate medical attention in such a scenario. The emergency warning signs include Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

However, the CDC said that the list of emergency warning signs was not “all-inclusive”, adding that people should consult their medical provider if they have any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to them. CDC has updated the COVID-19 symptoms list as the United States has reported most of cases and deaths due to the infection across the globe.

Read: Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the World Health Organisation, fever, dry cough, and tiredness are the most common symptoms for COVID-19 while patients may also suffer from aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhoea. The UN health agency says that these symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually with around 80 per cent of patients recovering on their own without the need for hospitalisation.

“However anyone can catch COVID-19 and become seriously ill. Even people with very mild symptoms of COVID-19 can transmit the virus,” the WHO website reads.

Read: Battling Calls For Intl Probe Into COVID-19 Origin, China Says It Has No Legal Basis Or Utility

Over 3 million cases

As per the latest report, over three million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 207,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

Read: COVID-19: Germany Receives 10 Million Masks From China Amid Rising Demand

Read: China Calls Itself 'victim' Of Disinformation, Not An 'instigator' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(Image credit: AP)