US Health Secretary Alex Azar To Meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen During His Visit

On August 9 one of the senior members of United States President Donald Trump administration, Health Secretary Alex Azar will land in Taiwan for high-level talks. In his three day visit to the island nation, the Health secretary will meet the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen. Amid tensions between two world powers China and the United States, Azar’s visit is seen as a jolt for China. This trip from the Washington side is seen as an opportunity to learn from Taiwan, its fight against the novel coronavirus, and to celebrate its progressive values. According to media reports health and human service department said this trip is meant to learn from Taiwan its success over the coronavirus and testament to the shared beliefs that open and democratic societies are best to provide to fight with disease threats like coronavirus.

Besides meeting President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, Azar will also meet his counterpart Shih-Chung and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Furthermore, Health Secretary Alex Azar will also meet coronavirus experts and give a speech to public health students as well as alumni of a training program with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

China Irked

On August 5, China said a visit by a top US cabinet member to Taiwan was endangering peace and stability in the region. A statement by United states de facto embassy in Taipei said US health secretary Alex Azar would lead a delegation to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims it as part of China. According to media reports Wang Wenbin, a spokesman of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China strongly opposes official exchanges between the United States of America and Taiwan. He also added we urge the USA to abide by the one-China principle and to avoid seriously endangering Sino-US relations and to keep peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

