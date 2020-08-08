Hong Kong Says It Will Support China's Retaliatory Measures Against US Sanctions

Hong Kong administration said that it is ready to support Beijing in case of retaliatory measures against the US for sanctioning 11 Chinese officials over their alleged effort to undermine the city’s autonomy. A government spokesperson said in a statement that Hong Kong will “fully support the Central Government” to adopt counter-measures.

"Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the PRC. Upholding and implementing the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' meets the interests of Hong Kong people and represents the shared aspiration of all Chinese people," the spokesperson said.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng among others.

The department said that Lam is directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of “suppression of freedom and democratic processes”. It accused Lam of pushing for an update to Hong Kong’s extradition arrangements to allow for extradition to the mainland, which triggered massive protests in the city.

“Lam is designated for being involved in developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in...Hong Kong,” read the statement.

US accuses officials of undermining autonomy

The Department of Treasury said that the imposition of draconian law has not only undermined Hong Kong’s autonomy, it has also infringed on the rights of people in Hong Kong. It added that the law allows mainland China’s security services to operate with impunity in the region, undermining the rule of law, and setting the groundwork for censorship of any individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China.

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy,” said Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin in a statement.

China’s office in Hong Kong denounced Washington’s decision to sanction key officials, calling the move "barbarous and rude". The officer claimed that the US has revealed it’s "ill intentions" and anti-China policies by imposing the sanctions which also targeted the city’s leader Carrie Lam.

