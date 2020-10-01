Bihar Elections: HM Shah, Nadda Meet On Seat-sharing Strategy Amid Hectic Parleys With LJP

As the BJP announced ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as the party's in-charge in poll-bound Bihar, it sought to scotch speculation about differences with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, asserting that all the three National Democratic Alliance partners will fight Bihar assembly polls together. BJP chief JP Nadda held a long meeting with Bihar general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Home Minister Amit Shah and after the meeting, Yadav said that seat-sharing will be finalised soon. With only a month left for Bihar Polls, and nomination process beginning today, all eyes are set on the seat-sharing deal in Bihar that has so far witnessed the emergence of as many as 5 different alliances.

"A lot of development work has happened in Bihar and the NDA will fight the polls on the basis of this under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The BJP, JD(U) and the LJP will fight the polls strongly along with Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has joined hands with JD(U), and will form government again with a three/fourth majority," he said. However, sources said that the final seat-sharing arrangement is likely to be announced soon and the list of candidates for the first phase of polls will be out by October 4 or 5.

READ | Bihar: LJP Hints At NDA Exit? Chirag Paswan Tells Cadre To Prepare For 'any Eventuality'

LJP wants more seats than 2015

However, hectic parleys are taking place in Bihar over the seat-sharing deal as LJP chief Chirag Paswan has expressed the desire to contest as many as 143 seats. In the 2015 polls, the LJP contested 42 seats but could manage to win just 2 with 0.82 per cent votes. On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan addressed party workers in Delhi and said: "We always say the nation comes first, then the party and then oneself. So, no one should think about oneself but of the party," the leader says. He adds, "The party is a mother to us and we have to take it forward. If anyone thinks it can be shrunk or diminish, then it's not possible. Is everyone ready for any eventuality?" On this, LJP workers cheer 'Yes'.

READ | Bihar polls: Devendra Fadnavis appointed as BJP's election in-charge; confident of victory

Bihar polls dates

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases — October 28, November 3, and November 7. 71, 94, and 78 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, second phase, and third phase respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, updates on CBI probe

READ | Bihar polls: Election Commission team reaches Patna to review poll preparedness