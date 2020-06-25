US Reports Highest Single Day Rise In New Coronavirus Cases Since April

The United States recorded 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on June 25. According to reports, this is the highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since late April. This resurgence of the deadly pandemic threatens to nullify two months of progress made in the United States through severe lockdown measures.

New cases declining in hotspots

As per reports, daily new cases have bee steadily declining in previous virus hotspots like New York and New Jersey, but states like Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma have seen rising coronavirus cases. Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system has said that “People got complacent, and it’s coming back and biting us, quite frankly.”

Read: US: Nominee To Be CIA Watchdog Says He'll Stand Up To Trump

Read: US: With A Jab At Trump, Pelosi Unveils New 'Obamacare' Bill

California saw over 7,100 new coronavirus cases and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom took the drastic measure of warning local governments that he would withhold funding if state rules regarding masks and other anti-virus measures were not enforced. The state of Texas began removing virus restrictions as early as May 1 and has recently seen hospitalization rates double. Texas Governor has been quoted stating that the state might be facing a “massive Outbreak”.

Read: US President Trump: Happy About Flynn, He Was Treated Horribly

Read: Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Reaches 477,807, Total Cases At 9,273,773

According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus data centre, the US has reported 2,381,369 positive coronavirus cases, the highest number in the world and has a death toll of 121,979. Brazil is the second-worst affected country with 1,188,63 after the US and only the second country in the world to reports more than a million coronavirus cases. The global death toll from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has reached 482,923 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database. The coronavirus has infected 9,440,535 people worldwide as of June 25.

(Input/Image Credit AP)