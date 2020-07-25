US: Homeland Security Inaugurates China Working Group, Will Tackle Threats From China

The US Department of Homeland Security has recently inaugurated the China Working Group in a bid articulate, prioritise and coordinate the department's response to evolving threats by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The new working group will reportedly tackle China's continued efforts to undermine US economic prosperity, national security and fundamental freedoms.

Tackling China's evolving threat

Acting Secretary Homeland Security Chad F Wolf said at the inaugural meeting, "The Chinese threat is intensifying at an alarming rate through CCP's malign activity in the trade, cybersecurity, immigration, and intellectual property domains." He added, "Consistent with President Trump's leadership and direction, DHS is at the forefront of combating these threats to the Homeland and our way of life. The department's role in curbing China's malign activity has never been more important nor timely. DHS's newly-established China Working Group will prioritise, coordinate, and articulate decisive near- and long-term actions commensurate with the threat we face."

As per reports, the working group is meant to protect the US from China’s relentless campaign to undermine US economic prosperity, national security and fundamental freedoms enjoyed by the people of the United States. US Secretary of State has called on countries to exercise pressure on China in more creative and assertive ways. Pompeo has also said that former President Ronald Reagan use to contend with the Soviets by trusting their words but always verifying it, in a slight adaptation of that principle when applied to China, Pompeo says that the words of Chinese leaders must not be trusted and on top of that must be verified.

Pompeo slams China

US Secretary of State Pompeo, in his speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on July 23, accused China of tricking the US and the western world with its theory of ‘Peaceful Rise’. Pompeo levelled several allegations against China, from aggression in the international arena to human rights abuses at home, and mentioned that US President Donald Trump has finally said ‘enough’.

