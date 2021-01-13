US House Passes Non-binding Resolution Urging VP Pence To Remove President Donald Trump

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that she would push ahead on outgoing President Donald Trump's impeachment, Vice President Mike Pence on January 12 addressed a letter to the Speaker. In the letter, Mike Pence said that he will not "yield to pressure" to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. Condemning last week's riots in Washington's Capitol building, the Vice President said that he does not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of the Nation or consistent with the US Constitution. Subsequently, the US House voted 223-205 to pass a non-binding resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, though it is thought to be largely symbolic given that he has already refused.

READ | 'Hang Mike Pence' Phrase Blocked On Twitter As Angry Trump Supporters Turn Against VP

Mike Pence's letter addressed to Nancy Pelosi reads, "Last, week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation." Pence's reference to not 'yielding to pressure' had come just before the storming of Capitol Hill and had resulted in President Trump publicly attacking him and questioning his courage for not going along with his plan to stop the House ratifying the election.

READ | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Push Ahead Trump's Impeachment Even If Pence Disagrees

Mike Pence: 'Will not play any political games'

With just 8 days left for Donald Trump's term to end, Pence said that Pelosi and the Democratic Caucus "have been demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment". Reiterating his commitments to "work in good faith with the incoming administration", he said that he will ensure that the transition of power to presidential-elect Joe Biden takes place in an orderly manner.

READ | Nancy Pelosi Asks Lawmakers To 'return To Washington This Week' To Impeach Trump

Stating that the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation, the Vice President said, "invoking 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent. I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment." Appealing the Congress members Pence asked them to work with his team to lower the temperature and unite our country as they prepare to inaugurate Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Mike Pence's letter to Nancy Pelosi

READ | Mike Pence Dismisses Calls To Remove Trump, Pledges To Work Until Term Ends

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On January 6 afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside Capitol Hill and marched into the building, scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to gain entry. Inside, rioters tried to push through doors, fought with police, and generally invaded and defiled the premises. As per reports, by 2 pm, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol showed the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building.

READ | 'Violence Never Wins. This Is Still People's House': Mike Pence Post-Capitol Hill Attack