US Judge Orders Iran To Pay $1.4 Billion To Missing Ex-FBI Agent's Family

A US court has ordered Tehran to pay around $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during his visit to the Iranian island of Kish and later declared dead by the US government. Robert Levinson, a Jewish US citizen, disappeared in March 2007 but the Iranian government denied knowledge of his whereabouts.

In 2013, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani indicated a willingness to cooperate with the US government to return Levinson to the United States but no progress was made on that front. Levinson's family issued a statement in March 2020, saying they recently received information from US officials that led to the conclusion that “our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody."

The US District Judge Timothy Kelly awarded punitive damages of $1.35 billion, adding that he adopted the recommendation of a special expert to award $107 million in compensatory damages to the family. Calling Iran’s conduct unique, Kelly said that it plucked a former FBI and DEA special agent from the face of the earth and refuses to admit its responsibility.

“And his wife and children, and their spouses and children — while keeping Levinson’s memory alive — have had to proceed with their lives without knowing his exact fate. These are surely acts worthy of the gravest condemnation,” the judge added.

Family's statement

Levinson’s family welcomed the ruling and called it the “first step in the pursuit of justice” for an “American patriot” who was kidnapped and subjected to “unimaginable suffering” for more than 13 years. The family said in a statement that Judge Kelly’s decision won’t bring the former FBI-agent home, but “we hope that it will serve as a warning” against taking hostages.

“We intend to find any and every avenue, and pursue all options, to seek justice for Robert Levinson,” the family added.

(With AP inputs)