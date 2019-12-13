Partners In Sea, Air & Space: US State Dept Gears Up For Second 2+2 Dialogue With India

Ahead of the second 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the US to be held in Washington, DC on 18 December, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the event will see further strengthening of the two countries' partnership. The Indian side would be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with other delegation members. The US side will be represented by Defence Spokesperson Dr. Mark T Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"This event symbolises our growing strategic partnership and serves as a forum for discussion on critical diplomatic and security issues around the globe. The US and India have so much in common. We are both democracies with increasingly robust people-to-people ties. We are partners in the sea, in the air and even in space," Morgan Ortagus said.

The U.S.-#India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue symbolizes our growing strategic partnership and serves as a forum for discussion on critical diplomatic and security issues. This year's dialogue is an opportunity to build on last year's success and forge an even stronger partnership pic.twitter.com/usItPYSKxR — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) December 12, 2019

Both sides of the delegation are also likely to put forward their views on regional and global issues of concern. The first India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in September last year to help build a positive, forward-looking vision for India-US strategic partnership as well as to promote synergy in diplomatic and security efforts of both the countries. Key defence agreements were signed during the meeting in New Delhi.

Intersessional meeting on India-US 2+2

Back in August, the US hosted an inter-sessional meeting of the US-India 2+2 Dialogue in California where the two countries followed up on the first meeting and shared visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In this meeting, they also reviewed preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is all set to be held now on December 18. The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

2+2 talks with Australia and Japan

Recently, India and Australia held their third 2+2 dialogue on December 9 in New Delhi with a delegation of their foreign and defence secretaries where the two countries resolved to enhance collaboration in tackling terrorism, violent extremism and meeting other global challenges through increased information sharing. Earlier in November, India and Japan held their first 2+2 dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain. India is boosting ties with the so-called fellow 'Quad countries' – US, Japan and Australia.

(With inputs from ANI)