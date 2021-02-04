US Lawmaker Caught Selling Fake Stem Cells Treatment For Coronavirus; Asked To Resign

Republican Tricia Derges, a Missouri state lawmaker has been asked to resign after being indicted on federal fraud charges for falsely promoting a treatment as having stem cells to help with COVID-19 along with other diseases. House Speaker Rob Vescovo on February 3 said that the Derges should step down from her position after a federal grand jury indicted her on fraud charges. On Monday, he had even removed the Nixa legislator from all her committee assignments when the indictment against her was unsealed.

The Missouri state lawmaker allegedly falsely promoted the stem cells treatment that she was selling at medical clinics terming it beneficial against COVID-19 and various other illnesses. Further, the 20-count indictment also accuses Derges, the 63-year-old of illegally providing the prescription drugs to clients and making false remarks to federal agents who were investigating the case. She was released on her own recognizance after making an initial court appearance on February 1 when she pleaded guilty to all charges.

‘She abused her privileged position’

In a press release announcing the charges on Monday, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri said that an investigation into Derges was started in April 2020. US Attorney Tim Garrison said Derges "abused her privileged position to enrich herself through deception". He added, “The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents. As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”

“We place our hope and our trust in health care providers and government officials,” said Timothy Langan, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Kansas City. “The defendant’s actions are not only a betrayal of that trust, but her actions erode the very core of our confidence in a system we rely on. Derges vowed to do no harm as a health care professional and was elected to serve the people, not deceive them. She used her position for personal gain and damaged the public’s trust.”

