US: Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Wax Versions Of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris; See Pic

As the incumbent US President Joe Biden and his colleague and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to complete the journey of one year in the White House, Madame Tussauds New York unveiled the "wax versions" of the commander of both the leaders. According to a report by The Hill, the clothes that the "wax leaders" are donning was worn by both the leaders on the inauguration day last year. Biden’s wardrobe is parodied down to his navy and gold Senate cufflinks and the United States flag lapel pin while Harris likeness is clothed in a custom creation by Christopher John Rogers, the same fashion designer behind her inaugural look, according to The Hill.

As per the information updated by Madame Tussauds New York, it took almost six months to craft the wax models. Notably, this was not the first time when the museum has created a replica of the US President, however, it is the first time the museum has included a vice president among its lineup. "It's a longstanding tradition for Madame Tussauds to create a wax figure of each US president, but it's an honour that has never before been extended to the Vice President, until now!," Madame Tussauds New York said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Not only has Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first black person, and first Asian American Vice President, but she is making history – her story – yet again," added the statement.

"Guests can get up close and personal with President Biden and Vice President Harris in the all-new Oval Office Experience!" the museum said.

Is All Well Between US President Biden & VP Kamala Harris?

It is worth mentioning the rating of the two Pentagon officer-bearers fall drastically after they failed to address the Afghanistan issue resulting in the dramatic collapse of the already war-torn country. Citing multiple bytes from administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers, CNN said the exasperation has been running both ways. There are reports that Harris could not handle the office and her staff due to her own frustration with US President Joe Biden, resulting in the resignation of two important Pentagon officer-bearers.

This was not the lone incident when two crucial posts were vacated in less than a year. While clearing the stance on Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications director and Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson and senior advisor resignations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the departures were "natural". However, the "foul smell" coming from Pentagon has been continuously reported in local and international media for the past eight months. The resignations also raised serious questions: "What's wrong between the Pentagon staffer Harris, and Biden?" According to a report by CNN, Harris on several occasions "recognise" herself not being "recognised" as per her position in Pentagon.

