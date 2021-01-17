US: Man Arrested With 'unauthorised' ID To Biden's Inauguration And Loaded Gun

Police officials in Washington DC arrested a man who was trying to pass through a Capitol police checkpoint carrying fake inaugural credentials and a loaded handgun with more than 509 rounds of ammunition. The arrest comes amid a period of heightened threats to American President-elect Joe Biden, scheduled to swear in on January 20. Previously, the FBI had warned of violent riots by Trump Supporters which prompted Biden to reschedule the rehearsals of his swearing in ceremony.

According to The Guardian, the man was identified as Wesley Allen Beeler who resided in Virginia. Beeler was caught driving a pickup truck with several firearm-related bumper stickers including the one which read, "If they come for your guns Give 'Em your bullets first". As per the court papers, he showed "unauthorised inauguration credential" when asked by officials at a Capitol police checkpoint on Friday, January 15 evening (local time).

'Was carrying 509 rounds'

When asked by the cops, Beeler admitted that he was carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the centre armrest. Police found that the gun was loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition and was ready to fire. Beeler was presented for a trial in DC Superior Court on January 16 (local time) wherein he was charged with five crimes including possessing a weapon without appropriate registration. He is now released but not allowed to return to the American capital unless it is to meet his lawyer or appears in the court.

Meanwhile, a rehearsal for the president-elect’s inauguration scheduled for January 17 has been postponed over security concerns, Politico reported citing two people with knowledge of the decision. The rehearsal which usually draws crowds to the American capital is now scheduled to be held on the following day that is January 18. While the Presidential inaugural committee has declined to comment on the changes.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President. While Kamala Harris will and will swear in as the Vice President of America on January 20 in Washington. The ceremony is expected to be attended by former US President George W Bush, incumbent Vice President Mike Pence amongst others.

