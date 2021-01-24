US Man Charged With Threatening To 'assassinate' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A US man who participated in the Capitol riots has been charged with threatening to “assassinate” New York Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Garret Miller, a resident of Texas, now faces five criminal charges including knowingly entering in restricted building, making threats, obstructing official proceedings amongst others. In the aftermath, a judge awarded him prison sentence with a bail hearing scheduled for January 25.

Cortez's 'assassination'

According to the court documents, Miller allegedly tweeted "Assassinate AOC". Later, talking to media reporters, Miller’s attorney defended his client saying that he had been charged for an "inappropriate comment" made on Cortez’s Twitter feed in the "heat of the moment". Meanwhile, Cortez also took to Twitter to share the case and quoted Miller, who has previously expressed a desire “incriminate” himself a little. Replying to the same she wrote, “well you did”.

“Just wanted to incriminate myself a little”



Well, you did! https://t.co/Y0MbtHwsUr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

Other charges

In addendum, Miller was also accused of saying that a police officer who shot a rioter “deserved to die” would not “survive long” because it’s “huntin[g] season”. The Washington DC court, where his trial was held, was also presented with repeated evidence from social media which testified his presence inside the Capitol Complex on January 6. Miller also allegedly defended the rioters. Giving evidence to the same is a Twitter conversation which started by an unnamed user writing, “the people storming The Capitol are not Patriots. They are PAID INFILTRATORS”. Miller apparently responded to this and wrote, "ah we stormed it. We where [sic] gentle. We where [sic] unarmed. We knew what had to be done".

“In examining Miller’s Facebook account, there are many posts relating to his involvement in criminal activities at the Capitol,” the complaint read.

Read: Biden Addresses Conference Of US Mayors On Virus

Read: Man United Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, Prediction And H2h Stats

(Both the images show Miller inside the Capitol building, Cred: justice.gov)

In the aftermath, Miller’ attorney Broden has asserted that his client was a law-abiding citizen and regrets the action he took in “misguided” efforts to show allegiance to Donald Trump. “His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future". "He looks forward to putting all of this behind him,” his statement was quoted by The Guardian.

Read: Man Killed In Lightning Strike In Himachal's Kangra

Read: US Def Secy Lloyd Austin Calls Counterparts From Japan, South Korea, Britain

