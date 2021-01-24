Man United Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, Prediction And H2h Stats

Following an epic clash which resulted in a draw, Manchester United will again lock horns with Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Here are the Man United vs Liverpool live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool live in India?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Specifically, the match between Man United and Liverpool will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2. The FA Cup 4th round live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Man United vs Liverpool live:

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 10.30 pm IST

Man United vs Liverpool live stream and preview

Man United and Liverpool came up against each other in the Premier League at Anfield last week. But the two sides failed to break the deadlock throughout the course of the game, with the top-of-the-table clash ending in a draw. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp will not let their guard lose with an age-old rivalry now reignited.

Man United arrived into the fourth round of the knockout competition following a narrow victory against Watford. Scott McTominay netted as early as the 5th minute, with the Old Trafford outfit maintaining their lead throughout the course of the 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Liverpool humiliated Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane netting a brace.

Man United vs Liverpool team news

Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of several first-team players due to their respective injuries when they host Liverpool. Marcos Rojo is set to miss out due to a calf injury. Besides, Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Phil Jones are also the likely absentees for Sunday.

Liverpool have been dented by injuries ever since the start of the current campaign. Defender Virgil van Dijk is yet to recover from a cruciate ligament injury. Besides, Diogo Jota and Joseph Gomez are out due to their respective knee injuries. Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford.

Man United vs Liverpool prediction and h2h

Man United have an edge against Liverpool with 12 wins as averse to eight defeats. Liverpool have struggled with injuries and hence Man United are the favourites to win the clash 1-0.

Note: The Man United vs Liverpool prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter