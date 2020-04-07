Man Sits With Poster Outside Hospital For Wife Undergoing Chemo, Gesture Wins Hearts

A Missouri man’s creative way of supporting his wife while she was undergoing chemotherapy amid the coronavirus pandemic has startled the internet. In a loving gesture, Albert Connor sat outside the hospital in the parking lot where his wife Kelly was being treated with a poster board that read, “I can’t be with you, but I am here.” Kelly’s infusion room, which reportedly had a window, enabled her to watch her husband’s supportive message.

The details of the incident were shared by MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in a publication and on their official Facebook page. Kelly had been admitted at MD Aderson hospital since March 30 after she was diagnosed with stage II invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer, two months earlier. According to the statement released by the hospital, Albert had been around his wife in all her previous visits to the center. This, however, was the first appointment when he was barred from accompanying his wife due to the ‘new visitor restrictions’ implemented at the hospital amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therefore, Albert decided to get innovative with the technique of extending support to his wife, who he thought, needed him at the time of treatment. An hour later her wife’s appointment, Albert parked his car in the lot overlooking her room’s window with a signpost that he was around despite not allowed inside the premises, and she must know that he was there for her. Kelly was quoted as saying by the hospital in its release that she “knew he was up to something”. She said that she had felt so much love for her husband at that moment.

Read: Coronavirus Spain: Barcelona Have Reportedly Agreed To Furlough Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Italy Fiscal Police Loads Up Aid For Virus Hotzone

"Bless his heart"

A user on Facebook appreciated Albert’s gesture saying,” She’s a lucky woman. Cheers to you sir”. Another commenter wrote, “When my wife was having her scans every three months in Houston at MD. A for her Sarcoma Treatment, I would find a church to pray near the Hosp She would call me when she was finished. I also use to give blood. While she was having her scans.” A third commenter wrote, “Bless his heart. I know how much it means to her.”

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In Iran Surpasses 3,000, Total Cases At 47,593

Read: Coronavirus Spain: Barcelona Have Reportedly Agreed To Furlough Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis