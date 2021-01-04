Massachusetts Joins California In Making Electric Cars Mandatory By 2035

Massachusetts has announced that it will join California in banning the sale of fossil-fueled vehicles in the state by 2035 in line with its new Transportation and Climate Initiative Program. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced his government's 2050 Decarbonisation Roadmap, which requires 100% of new light-duty vehicles sold in the Commonwealth are zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Plans to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

Massachusetts is planning to build statewide charging infrastructure, including additional consumer incentives for residential EV charging systems. Switching from fossil fuel internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) to zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) represents the primary strategy for reducing emissions from the light-duty transportation sector to the near-zero levels required for achieving Net Zero emissions statewide, said the Massachusetts government.

"The people of Massachusetts are experiencing record droughts, increased risk of wildfire, severe weather, and flooding in our coastal communities. The costly impacts of climate change are on display in the Commonwealth, making it critical that we take action. I was proud to commit the Commonwealth to achieve Net Zero emissions, and the reports released today move the Commonwealth toward that goal equitably and affordably," said Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The Massachusetts government said that all major automakers and several startups have already invested heavily in Electric Vehicle technology and by 2025 several high-end low-cost models are expected to come out in all categories, including SUVs, crossovers, and sedans. The government said that costs of EVs continue to fall, driven largely by battery cost reductions and other economies of scale. With these cost reductions, many vehicle categories of EVs are anticipated to become fully cost-competitive with fossil-fueled vehicles.

