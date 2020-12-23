'During Darkest Days...': Elon Musk Reveals Apple CEO Snubbed Talks About Buying Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he once considered selling his electric car company to Apple, but chief executive Tim Cook snubbed talks. While taking to Twitter, Musk on December 22 said that he had reached out to iPhone maker’s CEO “to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla” during his company’s “darkest days”. However, Cook “refused” to take the meeting.

According to BBC, at the time Tesla was valued at $60 billion, but now the electric car company has grown to be worth 10 times that amount. Tesla’s market value is currently at $616 billion. Musk said that he had planned to discuss a possible sale to Apple as it was financially struggling while building its Model 3 electric car.

The incident had taken place in 2017 and back then, Musk had told his employees that its factory faced a period of “production hell”. In 2018, Tesla was again struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit. However, since then the electric car’s fortunes have changed.

Tesla’s profit in 2020

Currently, Musk’s company is making money on a consistent basis. Its shares have also soared 665 per cent this year alone, making it the world’s most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest US companies in the S&P 500 index. The year 2020 has also been pleasantly good for Musk with his fortunes being directly linked to Tesla of which according to Bloomberg, the last own 20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla has reportedly sold more than 1,70,000 vehicles in the first half of the year, while Musk and his investors have set a target of delivering 5,00,000 units by the end of 2020. Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The company was launched in 2003 and since then it has become one of the best electric car sellers in the global market.

