US Medical Schools Considering Early Graduation For Students Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the United States, the pressure on medical staff has also been increasing. In a bid to meet the demand for healthcare workers, several medical schools in the country are now considering early graduation for their senior medical students. Universities including New York University, Boston University School of Medicine have reportedly started to offer the option.

Dr Alison Whelan, who is a chief medical education officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) reportedly said that association has not yet surveyed its member medical schools. However, Whelan added, that the association has been working with several other schools that are considering or offering their students of graduating early.

According to an international media outlet, in Massachusetts, all four medical schools are in discussion with Massachusetts Health and Human Services to have a fast-track option.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Whelan further said that the association is aware that nearly every school in US is thinking about early graduation to battle the Coronavirus pandemic. While universities are offering early graduation, Illinois Governor urged retired healthcare workers to step in.

In a tweet, the Illinois Governor wrote that 450 retired and former healthcare workers have signed up to work during the pandemic. The tweet further read that those who rejoin the workforce will help staff hospitals and health care centres throughout the state.

Highest number of coronavirus cases

The demand for healthcare workers comes after US overtook China with most Coronavirus cases in the world. Currently, US has more than 123,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has even claimed nearly 2,229 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said on March 25 that the United States has the potential to become the new epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country. The crisis due to the pandemic has prompted more governors to join states ordering all citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. Another WHO official has also said that in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, just lockdowns are ‘not enough’.

