'Undying Love': US Woman Receives Flowers From Her Dead Husband Every Year

Man from Kentucky, US made sure that his wife received flowers on her birthday every year even after his death. 8 years ago, Rich Cox died of throat cancer but made sure that his wife received flowers every year. While talking about it to international media, Tracey Cox, his wife who lives in Georgetown in Kentucky said that her husband was ‘one of a kind’ and nobody could ever replace him.

She said that he was not only her husband but also her best friend and soul mate. The couple was married for more than 25 years before Rich lost his three-year battle with throat cancer at the age of 53. Tracey who now lives with her daughter Bethany said that both of them have hundreds of happy memories of Rich’s romantic gestures. While speaking to international media, Bethany said that her father was the most romantic and emotional man she had ever met.

According to media reports, towards the end of Rich’s life, the couple renewed their vows and went on a dream vacation to Hawaii. Rich reportedly had planned his own funeral. He died on Flag day and the day had a deep meaning to him, international media reported. Rich had, in the 1970s served the Army burying soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

