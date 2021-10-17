US Navy Says Russian Military's Claims About Naval Interaction In Sea Of Japan Is 'false'

The US Navy on Friday, October 15, denied the Russian Defence Ministry's claim that an American destroyer was chased off from attempting to enter Russian waters in the Sea of Japan. In a Facebook statement, the Russian defence ministry said that USS Chafee “approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and attempted to cross the state border” but turned back after being confronted by a Russian warship. Both the militaries said that the Chafee and the Russian destroyer, the Admiral Tributz, were within 65 yards of each other.

However, on Friday, the US Pacific Fleet said that the “statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false."

According to a press release, the United States Navy said that the Russian ship came close to the Chafee while it was preparing for flight operations, and the “interaction was safe and professional”. The US also said that Russia did issue a “notice to airmen and mariners” later Friday, however, it added that the warning was not in effect when the encounter occurred. Further, the US Pacific Fleet said that it was in international waters.

“At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom. The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate where international law allows,” the press note read.

Russia accuses the US of 'gross violation'

It is to mention that Russia and China are conducting joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. Russia’s defence ministry said that the US warship was "in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire". According to the Facebook statement, the encounter occurred near Peter the Great Gulf. Russia said that after being warned, the United States ship raised flags indicating helicopter flight, meaning the course could not be changed, but ultimately it left.

"The USS destroyer ‘Chafee,' convinced of the determination of the Russian ship crew to prevent the violation of the state border, changed direction," Russian Defense Ministry said.

(Image: Twitter/AP)