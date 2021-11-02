US Navy Submarine Struck An 'uncharted Seamount' In South China Sea: Report

The US Navy submarine that struck an underwater object in the South China Sea in early October, had reportedly hit an uncharted underwater mountain. As per a USNI News report, an investigation has concluded that it was because of the underwater mountain that forced the USS Connecticut to head from the South China Sea to Guam for repairs. The US Navy submarine was operating in the contested waterway when it struck the said object on October 2. However, the same information was unclear at the time the vessel had hit.

A 7th Fleet spokesperson told the media outlet in a statement that the investigation has determined USS Connecticut “grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.” The United States 7th Fleet operates in the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. Following the incident in South China, the giant US vessel suffered some damage as well as caused injuries to crew members. The Navy noted that the nuclear propulsion plant was not damaged in the accident. Reportedly, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation into the last month’s incident of the USS Connecticut was reportedly submitted to Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for review. As per the statement cited by the media outlet, Thomas will decide whether “follow-on actions, including accountability, are appropriate." The vessel is presently in Guam and is undergoing initial repairs monitored by Naval Sea Systems Command, persons from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the submarine tender USS Emory S Land (AS-39).

Submarine Was Operating Under A Dangerous Environment: Report

Meanwhile, it has also been known that the US Navy submarine was operating in one of the world’s most difficult undersea environments. As per a report by CNN, the environment in which the submarine was operating was filled with noise from the ships on the surface of the water and the seabed’s contours were constantly shifting, which can take any submarine crew by surprise. On October 7, the US defence officials gave out information about the accident that befell the USS Connecticut.

The defence officials reportedly said that only a number of sailors aboard were wounded when the vessel struck an object while passing through the South China Sea, leading to submersion. They also added that the injuries were not major and the submarine arrived at the United States naval base on the island of Guan on Friday, 8 October under its own power. A navy spokesperson told CNN that the front of the sub was damaged and there would be a “full investigation and a full assessment” of the entire incident.

Notably, Connecticut is one of the three Seawolf-class submarines left in the Navy fleet. These vessels, weighing 9,300-ton and 353-foot long, are worth US$3 billion each and were commissioned in 1998. The submarine is also powered by a single nuclear reactor and crewed by at least 140 sailors. Connecticut, as per the report, can carry more weaponry than other US attack submarines as it is larger even than the newest Virginia-class attack subs.

