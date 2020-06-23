US Officials To Meet This Week To Discuss Israel's West Bank Annexation Plan

US officials will gather this week to decide on giving green signal to the Israeli plan of the annexation of Jewish settlements in West Bank announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will reportedly be present in Washington to discuss the matter with top officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz.

US President Donald Trump could also join the meeting as the target date for the annexation announced by Netanyahu approaches. Israeli Prime Minister has set the target date as July 1 after a push from Trump and sealing a power-sharing deal with former rival Benny Gantz of Blue and White Party.

In January, Trump’s unveiled the Middle East peace plan to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict but it was rejected by Palestinian leaders in its entirety. As per the proposed peace plan, the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank will be acknowledged and the State of Palestine be created with its capital in east Jerusalem.

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Calling it a ‘historic breakthrough’ and ‘win-win opportunity’ for both sides, Trump said that Israel authorised the release of a conceptual map for the first time.

“We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved,” said Trump in the joint statement.

Opposition from Arab countries

However, the annexation plan has been opposed by the Arab world, saying the move would “upend” the efforts to improve ties. Ahmed Abul Gheit, Secretary-General of Arab League, had said that the first reading indicated a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians. He added that the Arab league is studying the American vision carefully and open to any serious effort to achieve peace.

India has been firm on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and called upon both parties to resolve issues through direct negotiations. Ministry of External Affairs had urged the parties to engage with each other and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence.

