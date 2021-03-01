US On Violence In Myanmar: 'We're Preparing Additional Actions To Impose Further Costs'

The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that the country is “preparing new measures” against the Myanmar military over the violence during recent anti-coup demontsrations. Following the report that at least 18 people were killed and over 30 were left wounded in the Southeast Asian country currently under junta’s control and civilian government leaders are placed under house arrest. On Sunday, the protests turned violent with clashes between the Myanmar military and law enforcement “confronted peaceful demonstrations”, according to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office. Meanwhile, the White House said it is ‘alarmed’ by the situation.

Sullivan in a statement said, “The United States is alarmed by the Burmese security forces’ violence against peaceful protestors” before offering condolences to “ families of the courageous protestors who have lost their lives while peacefully demonstrating in support of democracy in Burma.”

“We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for the violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma. To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup. We will have more to share in the coming days,” he added.

US Secretary of State condemns Myanmar violence

As the February 1 coup witnessed an escalation, US Secretary of State Antony BLinken condemned the reported violence against the demonstrators calling for the immediate release of civilian government leaders and restoration of its power. Blinken in a tweet said that the US will continue the p[romotion of accountability for those who are responsible for the crisis. The demonstrators in the Southeast Asian nation took to the streets in multiple cities as the military continued to take power.

We condemn the Burmese security forces’ abhorrent violence against the people of Burma & will continue to promote accountability for those responsible. We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma & encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 28, 2021

Following the grim number of casualties in Myanmar demonstrations, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force. UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesperson said, “He is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and serious injuries. The use of lethal force against peaceful protestors and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable” and called for the world to “come together”.

At least 18 people were killed & 30 wounded in #Myanmar today. “We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar & call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protestors," says spox Ravina Shamdasani 👉https://t.co/nqhVYtXZfv pic.twitter.com/sAvKPwR4F7 — UN Human Rights Asia (@OHCHRAsia) February 28, 2021

