IN PICS: Tense Scenes From Myanmar Streets One Month After Military Coup

The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her NLD party in a coup Feb 1.
The mass protests occurring each day since the coup happened. It is a reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades.
In clinging to power, the army used force to quash a massive 1988 uprising and a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks. Even as it eased reins. The military retained power through the constitution it draf
When the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained Suu Kyi and others in her government the day of its takeover, it alleged the most recent election was tainted by fraud.
The election commission that refuted those allegations and affirmed Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide was purged by the ruling junta.
The public at large also rejected the military’s assertion - and took to the streets. Medical workers spearheaded a Civil Disobedience Movement, whose calls for protests were met across country.
Even in smaller cities, crowds often in the tens of thousands defied the junta’s orders against large gatherings.
Those united in opposing the coup and wanting Suu Kyi released and restored to power came from varied walks of life. Civil servants and workers at enterprises such as the state railway.