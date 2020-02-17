US: One Dead, Four Injured In Connecticut Nightclub Shooting

A 28-year-old man died of gunshot wounds at a nightclub in Connecticut in the United States. According to reports, four other people, two males, and two females were also injured in the incident, with two of them in critical condition. The incident occurred early on Sunday morning at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford's South End, media reports suggested.

Read: Head Constable Shoots Dead Wife, Three Members Of In-laws Family With His Service Rifle

Connecticut shooting

As per Connecticut's local media reports, police officers were already stationed outside the Majestic Lounge because of previous crimes that had taken place at the club. Hartford police spokesperson Lt. Paul Cicero said officers reported the shooting took place at about 1:27am just after shots were fired inside the nightclub. Cicero reportedly said that when officers rushed in they were blocked by a large number of people running towards the exit to escape the gunfire. The officers, however, managed to get inside the club in time and were able to provide medical assistance to the victims before professional help arrived.

Read: Joe Biden Recalls 2017 Mass Shooting Incident To Target Bernie Sanders

Shooting investigation in area of 50 New Park Ave. Adult male, graze wound. Conscious/alert. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/e4qLPVm6aq — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 16, 2020

Shooting investigation underway at south-end nightclub. Preliminary info, 5 people shot/451 Franklin Ave, 1 fatally. MCD/CSD and support units on scene. TIP LINE 860-722-TIPS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/1CHPpP8RDG — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 16, 2020

Homicide victim is a 28yr old male. Two victims still in surgery, 1/M, 1/F. Other two surviving victims are stable. Franklin Ave now open to through traffic. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 16, 2020

Read: Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Louisiana Walmart Employee

Cicero, while responding to a question from the press as to when more information related to the case will be released, said the investigation is going to take quite a bit of time as the case is very complex. Mayor Luke Bronin said that the incident involved illegal weapons and said that there have been problems at the club before, but not in recent weeks. Bronin praised the officers present at the spot for their efforts and said that their heroics may have prevented further loss of life. As per reports, streets around the club were closed until 7 in the morning as officials investigated the crime scene.

Read: Ex-deputy Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Georgia Grad Student