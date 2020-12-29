US: Over 100 House Republicans Broke From Trump To Override His Veto On Defence Bill

In the latest blow for outgoing US President Donald Trump, over a hundred Republicans united with Democrats in the House of Representatives on December 28 to override his veto of a $741 billion Defence bill. If the same suit is followed by Senate later this week, it will also be the first-ever such rebuke of Trump presidency with only three weeks to go before President-elect Joe Biden takes over.

On Monday, during the ‘high-stakes day’ on Capitol Hill, the Democrat-majority House even voted to boost the coronavirus relief payments to $2,000 per individual, a Trump-endorsed change but as per reports, it is unlikely to pass through Senate.

The bill which saw unusual teaming-up of Democrats and Republicans, the National Defense Authorisation Act is aimed at funding the service members’ pay, overseas military operations along with other requirements. It has been passed by Congress every year since 1967 but just last week, Trump had practised his veto power and sent the bill back with his objections that included its proposal of changing the names of 10 military bases that honour Confederate leaders.

As per reports, Donald Trump was also dissatisfied with the legislation for not repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that safeguards the tech giants in the country from legal complications over the content on their respective platforms. The US President has repeatedly accused both Facebook and Twitter of being biased against him and favouring the Democrats.

House minority leader did not override Trump

Even though Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader refused to override Trump’s veto on the bill that was previously passed by both chambers, reportedly some 109 Republicans broke from the US President on December 28 and joined the Democrats to back the defence bill. The final tally reportedly came out to be 322-87. Hence, reaching the required majority of two-thirds to override US President’s veto.

The Guardian even quoted Mac Thornberry, the most senior Republican on the House armed services committee urging all the lawmakers to back the bill yet again after passing it earlier this month. He said, “It’s the exact same bill, not a comma has changed,” he said. “I would only ask that as members vote, they put the best interests of the country first. There is no other consideration that should matter.”

