US: Pearl Harbor's Tap Water Found Contaminated With Petroleum After Navy Files Complaint

In Pearl Harbor, which is on the island of Hawaii, US, petroleum is found in tap water which has alarmed the Pearl Harbor military families. Hundreds of military families around Pearl Harbor have complained about the Navy's water system becoming tainted with petroleum. A navy officer stated that the problem is just growing worse every day. The Navy and the state Department of Health are both looking into the source of the contamination, as per the reports of AP News.

Perl Harbor is home to one of the world's most important Navy stations, which has submarines, ships, and the commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region has been hit by the issue.

The Navy said on Thursday that testing revealed petroleum in its Red Hill well, which taps into a nearby aquifer. The Navy took this well down because it was the closest well near damaged dwelling zones, according to Pacific Fleet deputy commander, Blake Converse. The clean water will be flushed through its distribution system to remove any remaining petroleum products.

The process may take four to 10 days

Blake Converse also stated that the process may take 4-10 days. He said that the Navy would also look into how contaminants got into the well. People who use the Navy's water were advised not to consume it. They were also told that they should not bathe, wash dishes, or do laundry with it, according to the report. According to AP News, around 93,000 people live in and around Pearl Harbor, therefore the system is critical.

Dr Diana Felton, who is Hawaii's state toxicologist stated that those who consume petroleum may develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, and headaches. She also said that people who stop drinking contaminated water should feel better within a few hours. Officials reportedly waited months to notify the state Department of Health about a January fuel leak at Pearl Harbor because they were concerned that doing so would jeopardise their ability to obtain a permit for the Red Hill tanks, according to AP News. The Hawaii congressional delegation has requested an investigation from the Department of Defense.

The facility has a total storage capacity of 250 million gallons

The tank farm in Pearl Harbour is home to 20 World War II-era subterranean fuel tanks. The US military suggests that the facility has a total storage capacity of 250 million gallons, providing the US military with a critical fuel reserve in the Pacific, according to AP News. The tanks are the last totally owned by the United States.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP