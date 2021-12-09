US: Pentagon refuses to comment on possible anti-Iranian drills with Israel

As Israel and the United States prepare to hold joint military drills to practice destroying Iranian nuclear facilities in a worst-case scenario, a Pentagon spokesperson, Jessica McNulty, said the US Department of Defense will not comment on the possible joint drill, reported ANI, citing Sputnik.

"We routinely conduct training with our Israeli counterparts as we deal with common threats in the region. "We have nothing to add to the press reports," said McNulty on Wednesday.

The remarks by the US official came a day before the scheduled nuclear talks, which will resume on Thursday in Vienna. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also flew to Washington for meetings with top US military leaders.

According to a report published in The Times of Israel, the representatives of the US and Europe present at the nuclear talks expressed rejection and frustration over Iran’s demands last week. The possible military drill would prepare for a worst-case scenario if the negotiation fails and US and Israeli leaders call for a military strike against Iran. The US believes that Iran is a threat to world peace and would cause damage or become an existential threat to Israel.

Although Pentagon has refused to discuss anything on possible anti-Iranian drills with Israel, reports suggest that during the nuclear talk, the United States is likely to ask Iran to stop its attempt to reach the nuclear arena. However, there has been no official confirmation of the possible preparations. Earlier, US military leaders said that they don't find any rationality in Iran’s nuclear program. Meanwhile, a report published on Wednesday said that the Israel Defense Forces would hold a large-scale military exercise over the Mediterranean against Iran's nuclear program, according to The Times of Israel.

Earlier, in January this year, Israel Army Chief Aviv Kohavi stated that under his leadership, the army was preparing fresh plans for a strike against Iran's nuclear program. A month ago, Kohavi told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the Israeli army was accelerating operational planning and getting ready to deal with Iran. However, analysts believe that Israel could not successfully carry out a strike without the assistance of the United States.

