US Pharmaceutical Giant Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Strong Immune Response

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson's potential COVID-19 vaccine is reported to have shown a strong immune response to the novel coronavirus with a single dose in the early trial stages. Johnson & Johnson’s potential COVID-19 vaccine is the fourth vaccine candidate to enter the final phase of clinical trials.

Fourth US potential COVID-19 vaccine in the final phase of trials

"The safety profile and immunogenicity after only a single dose are supportive for further clinical development of [vaccine] Ad26.COV2.S at a dose level of 5x1010 vp, as a potentially protective vaccine against COVID-19”, the report published on the medical website medRxiv said on Friday. It also added that just one single dose of the vaccine resulted in a strong response to the COVID-19 virus in a majority of recipients.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6.5 million positive virus cases with the death toll reaching over 196,000. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the virus. The COVID-19 virus has managed to infect more than 29 million people worldwide.

The Trump administration on September 16 revealed its delivery plan for the COVID-19 vaccine and said that the vaccine would be provided to all US citizens free of charge. As per reports, the Trump administration plans on delivering a ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccine to multiple sites with no cost for the providers and no out of pocket charge for the recipient.

The statement also revealed that there may be limited availability of the vaccine in the initial stages and in such an event, front line workers and essential workers would be given priority and that while the Pentagon would be assisting in its distribution, the vaccine would only be administered by civilian health workers.

(With ANI inputs)

