US Police Tweet About Boulder Goes Viral For A Hilarious Reasons

US News

An informative tweet posted by police San Miguel for commuters driving across a snowy highway in US turned into a hilarious joke following a little typo.

US

An informative tweet for commuters driving across a snowy highway in Colorado turned into a hilarious joke following a little typo. A tweet posted by San Miguel Sheriff collected thousands of likes and retweets after netizens found a hilarious typing error. Read the tweet here:

Small Boulder, large Boulder

The tweet quickly caught attention on people who quickly began commenting, “large boulder the size of small boulder’. Read what people had to say 

