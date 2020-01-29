US Police Tweet About Boulder Goes Viral For A Hilarious Reasons

An informative tweet for commuters driving across a snowy highway in Colorado turned into a hilarious joke following a little typo. A tweet posted by San Miguel Sheriff collected thousands of likes and retweets after netizens found a hilarious typing error. Read the tweet here:

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

Small Boulder, large Boulder

The tweet quickly caught attention on people who quickly began commenting, “large boulder the size of small boulder’. Read what people had to say

Who would win in a fight? A large-boulder-sized small boulder or 20 small-boulder-sized large boulders? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 27, 2020

how i describe anything, confusing everyone around me https://t.co/LtioaBwSgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020

I want it hot, but still cold. Long but also on the short side. Can be done soon, or later. Tomorrow is fine. But today good. Sexy...but very classy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020

Small boulder the size of a large boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/rZQGF0dyih — dean (@DeanRed123) January 27, 2020

Large boulder the size of a small boulder's older brother, large boulder the size of a large boulder just showed up and said "what did you say about my obviously large boulder brother??!!??"... pic.twitter.com/aTRuukP2i0 — insert clever user name here..................... (@amber_knott84) January 28, 2020

You cannot possibly understand how hard this made me laugh. I tried to read it to my husband five times before I finally just had to let him read it himself. — Sarah Wells (@SarahTheWells) January 29, 2020

And could it carry a coconut? Although that would depend on if it’s an African boulder or European boulder. — NoSpoilersDearie (@dwsherlockfan) January 28, 2020

