Neena Gupta Has A Hilarious Special Request For Google

Neena Gupta has recently been grabbing all the headlines and that too for the right reasons. Her lead role in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color as a widow garnered her appreciation from critics. Her latest stint on Kangana Ranaut’s Panga has also been positively received by the audience.

Neena Gupta’s special request

Neena Gupta is quite a popular face on social media, all thanks to her fashionable experiments and quirky captions that never fail to strike a chord with the audience. She recently took her social media game a notch higher with her latest post. Neena Gupta shared a picture of herself in a new stunning hairstyle. In the caption, she also mentioned a special thank you to her hairstylist, Kanta Motwani.

In the picture, we can see Neena Gupta in a much shorter haircut and a new hair colour. However, it was the caption that took the post to the next level. She hilariously captioned the picture asking Google to reduce her age now that she is looking younger with the latest beauty transformation.

Check out Neena Gupta’s post here:

Neena Gupta started her career in Bollywood with Raman Kumar’s Saath Saath in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several hit films including Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. She will be next seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta reportedly will also have a special cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh starrer '83.

