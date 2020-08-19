US Postal Service Suspends Controversial New Policies After Election Sabotage Claims

The US Postal Service has suspended new policies after accusations of attempting to sabotage the elections by slowing down mail delivery across the country. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had recently announced cost-cutting measures which Democrats denounced as “sweeping and dangerous” operational changes aimed at holding up mail-in ballots ahead of presidential elections scheduled in November.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said in a statement.

The Postal Service had earlier warned that the ballots may be disenfranchised in 46 states and in Washington, D.C. due to continued delays. US President Donald Trump has been opposing mail-in ballots on the basis of unproven claims of possible poll rigging and foreign interference.

Read: Bernie Sanders Calls Trump A 'pathological Liar' Over Postal Service Funding Issues

Read: Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump Over Postal Service Funding Ahead Of US Elections 2020

Sharp reversal

Top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, of acting as an accomplice in the President’s campaign to “cheat in the election” with sweeping operational changes, degrading delivery standards and delaying the mail. The sharp reversal in the new policies comes days before a Congressional hearing where DeJoy was due to testify.

The 63-year-old Republican fundraiser has now said that the Postal Service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. DeJoy stated it will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within their well-established service standards even with the challenges of keeping employees and customers safe and healthy amid a pandemic.

DeJoy assured that retail hours at Post Offices will not change and mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are. He further added that no mail processing facilities will be closed and the Postal Service will engage standby resources from October 1 in all areas of operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

Read: US House Speaker Pelosi Might Recall Congress To Address Postal Service Woes

Read: Donald Trump Blames Democrats For Lack Of Postal Service Funding