George Floyd Protests: US Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump For Crackdown On Protesters

Civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have sued US President Donald Trump for the crackdown on protesters demonstrating against police brutality in front of the White House. The lawsuit has been filed against Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and other federal officials for alleged violation of constitutional rights of protesters.

Scott Michelman, legal director, ACLU of the District of Columbia, said in a statement that Trump’s “criminal attack” on protesters shakes the foundation of constitutional order. Referring to the US Attorney General, Michelman opined that when the nation’s top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in the tactics of an autocrat, it chills protected speech.

“The president’s shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order,” said ACLU official.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Black Lives Matters D.C. and individual protesters by the ACLU of the District of Columbia, Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the law firm of Arnold & Porter. April Goggans, Black Lives Matters D.C. core organiser, said in a statement that the incident outside the White House was an affront to all rights of the protesters.

“We won’t be silenced by tear gas and rubber bullets. Now is our time to be heard,” Goggans asserted.

'Won't let this go unanswered'

George Floyd’s death in police custody sparked a huge uproar and triggered widespread peaceful protests across the country with sporadic incidents of violence and looting. Trump has been threatening to deploy active-duty military troops to suppress the protesters which turned violent at times. Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement that law enforcement armed with military weaponry are responding with violence to people who are protesting police brutality.

“The First Amendment right to protest is under attack, and we will not let this go unanswered. This is the first of many lawsuits the ACLU intends to file across the country in response to police brutality against protesters,” added Wizner.

