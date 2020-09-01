US President Donald Trump 'saddened' At Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Extends His Condolences

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed grief at the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Terming him as a "great leader", Trump extended his condolences to the kin of the senior Congress leader and the people of India. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opined that Mukherjee's "visionary leadership" was instrumental in bringing the US and India closer.

The former President was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Later, he developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Illustrious political career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs, and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament in various phases.

As a Minister from 2004-2012, he spearheaded critical decisions of the Congress-led UPA government on numerous issues such as administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, food security, and setting up of UIDAI. Playing a crucial role in the formation of the Regional Rural Banks, EXIM Bank, and NABARD, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. From 2012-2017, he served the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

