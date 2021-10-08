US President Joe Biden Lobbies For Mandatory COVID Vaccination To End 'pandemic'

Talking about COVID vaccine policies for public safety at a presser in Illinois, US President Joe Biden stressed its significant relationship with economic sustainability. On Thursday, President Biden talked about ways in which the COVID pandemic could effectively be dealt with and stressed the importance of getting inoculated against the coronavirus.

"One, vaccinate the unvaccinated, two, continue to keep the vaccinated protected, keep children safe, increasing tests and protect the economic recovery and improve the case of the people with COVID-19," the US President said.

President Biden also explained how vaccination mandates are related to faster economic recovery.

"These requirements work and as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirements that (the mandates) encouraged businesses to feel that they could come in and demand the same thing (for) the employees. More people are getting vaccinated, more lives are being saved," he said at the press conference.

- More than 185 Million Americans are fully vaccinated

- More than 75% of eligible Americans have gotten at least one shot

The US President's speech reiterated the White House's agenda of vocally encouraging vaccine mandates at private companies. The White House had, on Thursday, October 7, tweeted an image with statistics showing how mandatory vaccine requirements have been proven successful.

President Joe Biden informed that states across the country had completed inoculating more than 185 million people and another 75 million have received their first shot against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the US Health Regulators Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have endorsed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots that will be available for all citizens who have completed six months since their first dose. Additionally, the White House is also looking forward to rolling out vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 from November 1.

Vaccination of children should start by Halloween: Dr Anthony Fauci

Pfizer-BioNTech has sought permission from US regulators to administer their COVID-19 vaccine to children. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to sit for an advisory committee meeting to review phase three clinical data on the children's vaccine.

On Thursday, President Biden's top advisor on COVID-19, Dr Anthony Fauci asserted that the declaration to inoculate children "could come by Halloween." White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said that the pediatric vaccine should begin by Thanksgiving, adding that vaccinating kids is a "crucial" part of America's inoculation campaign.

