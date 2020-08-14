US President Trump Slams Joe Biden, Says 'country Will Collapse' If He Is Elected

Ahead of Unites States Presidential Elections, President Donald Trump has said that the United States would collapse and become the world's laughing stock if the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee Joe Biden wins. Trump said Biden's proposed policies were not good for the country. On August 13, while talking to reporters in White House President Donal Trump said "Today, we saw Joe Biden continue to politicize a pandemic and to show his appalling lack of respect for the American people. That's what it is. At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence".

Targeting Democratic Presidential candidate, US president said "Sleepy Joe opposed both China and the European travel bans. You know that. He opposed the China travel ban that I instituted very early and the Europe travel ban that I instituted quite early. If I listened to his advice, hundreds of thousands more people would have died. This is according to many people". He also added Biden wants to fling open American borders, allowing the pandemic to infiltrate every American community.

"He wants to have ridiculous open borders. I've been saying from the first day I started campaigning for this great office that if you have open borders, you don't have a country. You don't have a country, with open borders. So, he wants open borders. The Democrats want open borders," he said.

Trump Targets Joe Biden

Sharpening his attack, President said Biden will "allow rioters, looters and millions of illegal aliens to roam free in our country", he also wants the federal government to issue a sweeping new mandate to law-abiding citizens. "He wants the President of the United States, with the mere stroke of a pen, to order over 300 million American citizens to wear a mask for a minimum of three straight months. He thinks it's good politics. Different states are different, both in terms of the atmosphere and also in terms of the coronavirus problem," said President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from- PTI)

