Michelle Obama Pens Heartfelt Note For Kamala Harris, Cherishes 'signs Of Progress'

As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as running mate, the former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama shared how thrilled she is that young girls of colour will now have a role model to look up to. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Michelle mentioned that change may take time but there are also signs of progress. She also said that Harris may be the first Asian-American woman on major party’s presidential ticket, however, “she won’t be the last”.

Michelle wrote, “You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more”. She further, however, said, “Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us”.

She noted that this week Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Michelle added, “I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last”.

Netizens call Biden and Harris ‘dynamic duo’

Since shared, Michelle’s post has struck a chord with thousands. The post has garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments. While one internet user said, “Well said! More girls need leadership references. Less unconscious bias is needed to change the narrative,” another added, "Absolutely!!!!! Team Joe and Kamala the dynamic duo!!!!” “This is a beautiful, hopeful, inspiring post!”.

