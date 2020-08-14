Hillary Clinton Hopes Kamala Harris Receives 'less Sexist' Media Coverage

Former State Secretary Hillary Clinton said that she hopes the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and women running for US office will receive “less sexist” media coverage that she did in 2016. Clinton lost in the electoral college to incumbent President Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections.

"I still hope, especially with Kamala on the ticket, that the coverage of women running for president or vice president will be less sexist, less sensationalist and less trivializing," she told an online forum on August 13.

After Biden chose Harris as his running mate for the presidential elections scheduled for November, Clinton welcomed the decision and called upon her supporters to back the California Senator. She said that Harris has already proven herself as an incredible public servant and leader and she will be a strong partner to Biden.

The former Senator told the online forum that Biden and Harris will be inheriting a mess of “historic proportions”, opining that the coronavirus pandemic won’t be over when the duo takes office after defeating Trump and Vice President Michael Pence. However, she expressed confidence in the pair, saying they will be absolutely ready for “lots of long, long days and very short nights”.

Trump 'surprised' by the pick

Biden had said that Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track. He hailed Harris as “daughter of proud immigrants” urged citizens to “take action”. Former President Barack Obama lauded Biden for picking Harris as his running mate, saying his former deputy has “underscored his own judgement and character”.

The decision comes just days ahead of the virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate Biden as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections. Shortly after the announcement, Trump said that he was surprised by the pick as she was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary.

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump told a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries."

